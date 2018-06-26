Carrick Felix: Playing for Washington in summer league
Felix will join the Wizards for summer league, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.
Felix made the Wizards' final roster last season, but was cut before seeing the floor. Since being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft, he's appeared in 14 games, totaling 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists across 76 minutes.
