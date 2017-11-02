Carrick Felix: Waived by Wizards
Felix was waived by the Wizards on Thursday.
Felix had yet to see the court for the Wizards this season and was fresh off a one-game suspension stemming from him leaving the bench during an in-game tussle between Bradley Beal and Draymond Green last week. Apparently, the Wizards are no longer thrilled with his upside and will look elsewhere to fill their second two-way contract slot. Felix, on the other hand, will likely head to the G-League in an attempt to restore his value.
