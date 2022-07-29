Edwards has signed with a team in Turkey, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Edwards' free agent rights were renounced by the Pistons in mid-July, and he'll elect to head overseas for the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 assists in 12.7 minutes per game with Boston and Detroit over the last three seasons.
