Edwards signed a one-year contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul on Sunday.

Edwards will make the jump to Europe after he struggled to gain much traction as an NBA player since being selected early in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. The 5-foot-11 guard proved to be one of the G League's most dynamic scorers during the 2019-20 and 2021-22 campaigns, but he averaged only 3.7 points (on 36.4 percent shooting from the field), 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.8 minutes over 72 appearances across the last three seasons with the Celtics and Pistons.