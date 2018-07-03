Casper Ware: Joining Blazers for summer league
Ware will join the Blazers for the Las Vegas Summer League.
Ware hasn't been able to stick in the NBA since leaving Long Beach State in 2013, and he spent last season with Melbourne United in Australia. The 28-year-old is unlikely to earn an NBA roster spot any time soon.
