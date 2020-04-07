Play

Cassius Stanley: Declares for 2020 Draft

Stanley has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adam Zagoria of New York Times Sports reports.

Stanley is declaring following a one-and-done season at Duke. He averaged 12.5 points on 9.3 shots, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.4 minutes. Those marks led to him being named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

