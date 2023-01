Stanley logged 23 points (10-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during the Vipers' 124-120 overtime win Tuesday against Mexico City.

Once again, Stanley was the Vipers' best reserve option. He is averaging 15.4 points and 2.4 assists across his nine G League games in 2023. Though his seven-assist log may be an anomaly, it should not be surprising if he continues to be the Vipers' best scorer off their bench.