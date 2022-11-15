Stanley tallied 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals over 30 minutes in the Vipers' 112-104 win over the Squadron on Friday.

Stanley wasn't afraid to launch from the moment he took the floor. Unfortunately, Stanley's shooting didn't come with a ton of efficiency -- he finished the night with more field-goal attempts than points. Stanley started the opener and will likely be in the unit more often when players like TyTy Washington and Trevor Hudgins are back with the Rockets.

