Stanley logged 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during the Vipers' 112-98 win Saturday against Texas.

Stanley was added to the Vipers' starting lineup Saturday. Partnering alongside Jalen Lecque as part of their backcourt, he was one of two players (including Jarrett Culver) who scored at least 25 points en route to helping log a win.