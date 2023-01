Stanley logged 24 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during the Vipers' 124-118 loss to Stockton on Saturday.

Stanley was the Vipers' best scorer and distributor as they narrowly lost to Stockton. The Rockets may have promoted TyTy Washington, but Jalen Lecque and Trevor Hudgins are a preferred backcourt. Even so, that should not stop Stanley from being the Vipers' main leader off their bench.