Stanley logged 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 120-112 loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Stanley was the Vipers' best scorer during their first game following the All-Star break. Shawn Occeus may be available again, but Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days are not following their NBA promotions, giving Stanley an opportunity to continue excelling as a starter.