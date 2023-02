Stanley logged 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes during the Vipers' 131-125 loss to Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Stanley was given a chance to start over Shawn Occeus, who had regularly been part of the Vipers' starting frontcourt alongside Darius Days and Willie Cauley-Stein. The replacement showed how good he could be upon receiving an opportunity to shine.