Stanley (illness) posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists over nine minutes Saturday versus Lakeland.

While Stanley picked up the pace a bit on the glass and dished out some assists, his scoring output fell well below the 13.5 per game he's averaged on the season. That can be partially attributed to Stanley playing just under 10 minutes in his return from illness, compared to the 21.8 he's averaging, so there isn't much to fret about at this point.