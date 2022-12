Stanley totaled 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 2Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 19 minutes Saturday versus Lakeland.

Stanley has regularly reached double digits for the Vipers of late, doing so in four of the last five games. He didn't have his most efficient showing from the field in this one but should continue to challenge for double-digit points on the back of double-digit shooting attempts, reaching that threshold in four of the last five as well.