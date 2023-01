Barber produced 30 points (11-23 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-91 win over Fort Wayne.

Barber exploded for a season-high 30 points and finished with at least six rebounds and six assists for the first time this year. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds across nine appearances with College Park.