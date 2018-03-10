Barber managed 29 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during Friday's 105-99 loss to Windy City.

The 6-1 guard out of North Carolina State has now scored 29 points in back-to-back games for the Swarm. Since contributing no points back on Dec. 22, Barber has safely scored in double digits in every game which commonly consists of 20-plus point outputs. The 23-year-old is averaging a fine stat line with 16.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds this season.