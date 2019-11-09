Cat Barber: Big night off bench
Barber totaled 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's Opening Night loss to Erie.
Barber averaged north of 22 points per game for Erie last season, so his production shouldn't be a shock at this point. He should continue to provide a valuable scoring asset off the bench for the Skyhawks.
