Cat Barber: DNP-Concussion Wednesday

Cook did not play in Wednesday's game against Lakeland due to a concussion.

The North Carolina State product has not played in a game since Feb. 2. Barber has been a vital piece of the Swarm's offense prior to his concussion, averaging 14.6 points and 4.6 assists per game. It's unclear when the 23-year-old will return to action, as the Swarm's next game is Friday.