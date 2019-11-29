Barber logged 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Capital City.

Barber topped 20 points for the second time this season and managed to see 34 minutes despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old has averaged 13.8 points and 5.0 assists over the first six games.