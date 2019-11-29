Cat Barber: Drops 21 points off bench
Barber logged 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Capital City.
Barber topped 20 points for the second time this season and managed to see 34 minutes despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old has averaged 13.8 points and 5.0 assists over the first six games.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.