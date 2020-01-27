Cat Barber: Effective off bench
Barber had 32 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Texas.
Despite coming off the bench Sunday, Barber managed to lead the team in scoring in a relatively quiet night offensively. Sunday's point total marked a season high after a low shooting volume prevented much production over the past four games. Barber is now averaging 15.8 points and 6.1 assists per game this season.
