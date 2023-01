Barber mustered 19 points (5-10 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Charge.

Barber continues to be a streaky shooter, but when he's on, he's capable of stuffing the stat sheet. After not making a three-pointer in five straight contests, he's now connected on at least five shots from deep twice over his past three appearances.