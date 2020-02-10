Barber had nine points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes in Sunday's G League win against Lakeland.

Barber had managed to record double-digit point totals over the past 17 games, but that run came to an end Sunday as Barber instead tied his second-highest assist total of the season. The 25-year-old is averaging 17.0 PPG and 6.0 APG this year.