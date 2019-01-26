Cat Barber: Leads team in scoring
Barber posted 25 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-12 FG), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win Friday over Lakeland.
Barber easily led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench, as the Swarm used a balanced lineup with eight players registering 20 or minutes of playing time. Despite missing a handful of games earlier in the season, Barber is still averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists through 19 games this season.
