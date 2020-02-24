Barber had 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Erie.

Barber had been cold from the floor over the past three games, but he managed to turn things around off the bench as the Skyhawks were able to generate a lot of offensive production Saturday. The 25-year-old is now averaging 16.2 PPG and 6.0 APG this season.