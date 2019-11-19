Cat Barber: Logs double-double off bench
Barber posted 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Monday's loss to Fort Wayne.
Despite coming off the bench Monday, Barber saw plenty of playing time, which allowed him to lead the team in scoring and record a double-double. The 25-year-old has averaged 14 points and 5.8 assists per game over the team's first four contests.
