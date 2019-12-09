Cat Barber: Misses Sunday's game
Barber (undisclosed) did not play in Sunday's G League win against Grand Rapids.
Barber has been productive recently, topping 15 points in four of his last five games. However, he was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Drive with an undisclosed injury. The nature of the injury is unclear, but the 25-year-old's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Capital City.
