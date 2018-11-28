Cat Barber: Misses Tuesday's game
Barber (knee) did not play in Tuesday's contest against Long Island.
Barber has missed the past two games with a right knee injury, but the severity is unknown at this time. In his absence Joe Chealey has seen extended playing time, while Jaylen Bradford and Tyler Nelson have combined to slot in as the second guard.
