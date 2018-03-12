Cat Barber: New season high
Barber provided 32 points (13-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block during Saturday's 110-106 victory over Grand Rapids.
Barber has now strung together four straight games scoring past the 25-point mark and Saturday performance were a new season high. Currently, the 23-year-old from North Carolina State has brought up his season average to 16.9 points per game after a slow start, to go along with 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
