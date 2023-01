Barber didn't play in Sunday's 123-107 win over Motor City due to a left foot injury.

Barber played a season-low 16 minutes in Friday's loss to Motor City and sat out the rematch Sunday. The 28-year-old has mostly operated off the bench but is averaging 12.9 points in 23.6 minutes across 12 appearances, so if he's sidelined for an extended period, it'd be a big blow to College Park's second unit.