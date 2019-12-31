Cat Barber: Paces team in scoring
Barber had 28 points (9-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists and four rebounds over 41 minutes in Monday's G League win against Westchester.
Barber led the Skyhawks in both minutes and scoring Monday as he started in the win against Westchester. He nearly picked up a double-double, but his increased usage was likely due to the fact that the team was playing back-to-back nights. Barber still plays a big role for the team by averaging 16.6 points and 5.8 assists per game, but it's unlikely he would consistently see as many minutes as he did against Westchester.
