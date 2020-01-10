Barber had 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and four steals over 44 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Erie.

Barber has been very valuable for the Skyhawks this season, and Wednesday marked one of his most productive games yet as he nearly picked up a triple-double. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.