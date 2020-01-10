Cat Barber: Plays major role in win
Barber had 22 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and four steals over 44 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Erie.
Barber has been very valuable for the Skyhawks this season, and Wednesday marked one of his most productive games yet as he nearly picked up a triple-double. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 assists per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...