Barber (undisclosed) posted 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Capital City.

Barber missed Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he returned Wednesday and led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 assists per game this season.