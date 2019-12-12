Cat Barber: Productive in return
Barber (undisclosed) posted 28 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Capital City.
Barber missed Sunday's game with an undisclosed injury, but he returned Wednesday and led the team in scoring despite coming off the bench. The 25-year-old is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 assists per game this season.
