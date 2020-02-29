Barber had 10 points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Capital City.

Despite coming off the bench Thursday, Barber managed to put together another productive game by recording 10 assists. The 25-year-old only converted on 25 percent of his field goals as the Skyhawks struggled to generate much offensive production, but his production over the past several games suggests that his output could rise again in future games.