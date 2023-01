Barber managed 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 124-96 win over Lakeland.

Barber led the Skyhawks bench with 16 points during his first G League appearance of the campaign. Last year, he averaged 19.8 points per game across 43 games with College Park.