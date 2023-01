Barber registered 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Herd.

Barber finished with season highs in points, assists and steals during Wednesday's loss. Across three appearances with the Skyhawks, he's averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.4 minutes.