Barber (foot) produced 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over Maine.

The 28-year-old returned from a week-long absence due to a foot injury and notched his fourth outing of the season (14 appearances) with at least 20 points. Barber continues to provide sporadic production off the bench, but when he's hot, he's certainly capable of scoring in bunches.