Barber piled on 29 points, four rebounds and five assists in the 102-95 loss Wednesday to Austin.

Barber uncharacteristically made just four of his eight free throw attempts, leaving his season average at a woeful 42.1 percent from the charity strip. The guard has posted a 74.4 percent average from the free-throw line in his previous three G League seasons, so expect his numbers to rise in the coming weeks.