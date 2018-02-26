Barber didn't suit up for the G League's Greensboro Swarm in the team's 125-122 loss to the Long Island Nets on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 2 with the head injury and remains without a clear timetable for a return. Once he proves healthy, Barber should reclaim a prominent role in the Greensboro backcourt. Over 18 appearances (nine starts) this season, Barber is averaging 14.6 points (on 43.3 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes per game on the campaign.