Barber finished with 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 108-97 win over Capital City.

Barber dished out a season-high eight assists and scored in double figures for a fourth time across six G League appearances. He's averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 assists across 25.5 minutes per game.