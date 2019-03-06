Barber tallied 29 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in the 129-115 win over Austin on Tuesday.

The February 21 trade to acquire Barber from the Swarm has proven to be particularly fruitful for the BayHawks, as the 24-year-old is averaging 20.4 points in five games with his new team. That's nearly double the point total he was scoring with the Swarm, and outlines the BayHawks near dire need for a competent backcourt scorer. With no real competition for a starting spot, Barber should be primed for an explosive end to the regular season.