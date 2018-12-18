Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Coming off bench Tuesday

Burks will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pacers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Burks has started the past five games for the Cavaliers, but coach Larry Drew will opt to insert David Nwaba at shooting guard next to Collin Sexton and Rodney Hood. Despite coming off the bench, Burks' workload shouldn't fluctuate much. He hasn't played fewer than 23 minutes since being dealt to the Cavs.