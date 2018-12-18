Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Coming off bench Tuesday
Burks will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pacers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Burks has started the past five games for the Cavaliers, but coach Larry Drew will opt to insert David Nwaba at shooting guard next to Collin Sexton and Rodney Hood. Despite coming off the bench, Burks' workload shouldn't fluctuate much. He hasn't played fewer than 23 minutes since being dealt to the Cavs.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...