Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Contributes 21 points Tuesday
Burks tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Celtics.
Tuesday night was Burks' second-highest scoring total on the season, which shows that his role in the offense with his new team is expanding. He and Colin Sexton played well in the backcourt together and both figged over 37 minutes, which means they are spending a whole lot of time together on the court.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores team-high 18 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Stellar final line•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Not starting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Double-doubles in upset win•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Efficient showing despite loss•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...