Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Contributes 21 points Tuesday

Burks tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 103-96 loss to the Celtics.

Tuesday night was Burks' second-highest scoring total on the season, which shows that his role in the offense with his new team is expanding. He and Colin Sexton played well in the backcourt together and both figged over 37 minutes, which means they are spending a whole lot of time together on the court.