Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Double-doubles in upset win
Burks posted 17 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
Burks drew even with rookie Collin Sexton for second in scoring on the team, while his rebounding total trailed only that of Tristan Thompson's. Typically a much more scoring-dependent player in terms of fantasy production prior to this season, Burks has particularly stepped up his work on the boards since coming to Cleveland from the Jazz via trade in late November -- he's now averaging a career-high 5.3 rebounds across 29.1 minutes over 24 games (15 starts) in a Cavs uniform. He's been much more active as a facilitator than in recent seasons as well, with his 2.8 assists per contest his highest figure in that category since the 2014-15 campaign.
