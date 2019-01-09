Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Efficient showing despite loss
Burks put up 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected seven rebounds along with a block and a steal over 30 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.
Burks was nearly perfect from the field, draining 77.8 percent of his shots from the floor and all three of his attempts from downtown. Despite this, the Cavs would fall 123-115 at home. Burks has seen a larger role lately due to injuries, although he's struggled to post well-rounded lines consistently even when receiving more playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: To come off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads starters in scoring in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores 14 points in 26 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.