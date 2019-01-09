Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Efficient showing despite loss

Burks put up 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected seven rebounds along with a block and a steal over 30 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.

Burks was nearly perfect from the field, draining 77.8 percent of his shots from the floor and all three of his attempts from downtown. Despite this, the Cavs would fall 123-115 at home. Burks has seen a larger role lately due to injuries, although he's struggled to post well-rounded lines consistently even when receiving more playing time.