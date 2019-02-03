Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Flirts with double-double in loss
Burks totaled 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes in the Cavaliers' loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
Burks had another strong game on Saturday, recording double-digit points for the fourth time and at least five assists for the fourth time in his last five games. Burks has the potential for big games scoring and dishing, but they're too unpredictable to make him a reliable option.
