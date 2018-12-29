Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads starters in scoring in loss

Burks scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-94 loss to the Heat.

The 27-year-old guard led all Cavs starters in scoring on a night when only four Cleveland players even managed to hit for double digits. Burks hasn't been able to show much consistency with his new club -- through 15 games in December, he's scored 10 or more points only eight times -- but the rebuilding Cavs has little lose by continuing to give him minutes to see whether he can find any of the upside he flashed a few years ago with the Jazz.