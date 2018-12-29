Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads starters in scoring in loss
Burks scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 118-94 loss to the Heat.
The 27-year-old guard led all Cavs starters in scoring on a night when only four Cleveland players even managed to hit for double digits. Burks hasn't been able to show much consistency with his new club -- through 15 games in December, he's scored 10 or more points only eight times -- but the rebuilding Cavs has little lose by continuing to give him minutes to see whether he can find any of the upside he flashed a few years ago with the Jazz.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores 14 points in 26 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Starting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Makes debut in loss to Celtics•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Will make Cavs debut Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...