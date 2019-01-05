Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring in loss
Burks accumulated 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a block in 29 minutes Friday against Utah.
Burks has scored 17 points in three of his past four games, although he continues to do little else beyond scoring and a bit of rebounding. If Burks is afforded the shot attempts, he's a good bet to put of strong scoring numbers, but his inconsistency coupled with a lack of complementary production relegates Burks to little more than a deeper format add.
