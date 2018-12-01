Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Makes debut in loss to Celtics

Burks made his Cavaliers debut Friday night against Boston and finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 7-8 FT, 0-4 3PT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes.

Burks was dealt to the Cavs earlier in the week as part of a package that brought Kyle Korver to Utah. He was immediately thrown into the fire with his new team, playing 26 minutes off the bench and putting up his fourth-highest scoring total of the season. The Cavs figure to give Burks plenty of run as they march toward the lottery, though it remains to be seen how he'll split minutes with the likes of Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, David Nwaba and others.