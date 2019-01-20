Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Not starting Saturday

Burks is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Denver, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Burks has started the last seven games and 12 of the last 13, but will head to the bench in favor of Cameron Payne against the Nuggets. The 27-year-old was 6-for-18 for 13 points over the last two games, his lowest scoring output since mid-December.