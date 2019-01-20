Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Not starting Saturday
Burks is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Denver, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Burks has started the last seven games and 12 of the last 13, but will head to the bench in favor of Cameron Payne against the Nuggets. The 27-year-old was 6-for-18 for 13 points over the last two games, his lowest scoring output since mid-December.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Double-doubles in upset win•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Efficient showing despite loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: To come off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Leads starters in scoring in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....