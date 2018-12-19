Cavaliers' Alec Burks: Scores 14 points in 26 minutes
Burks totaled 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 win over the Pacers.
Burks came off the bench behind David Nwaba, but ended up seeing the fifth-most minutes on the team behind four starters (Larry Nance, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton, and Rodney Hood). Burks was inefficient on offense as per usual, though the absence of Jordan Clarkson (back) allowed the 27-year-old guard to take complete command of the second unit and rack up decent counting stats. Burks has reached double figures in scoring in seven of 11 appearances with the Cavaliers.
